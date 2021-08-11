Mask requirement in full effect as Mobile Public School students head back to the classroom

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A warm welcome back Wednesday for Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) students. The kids are ready to take on a new year all with their masks in hand.

Jaxon Brewster who is heading into the 3rd grade at Gilliard Elementary School said “I’m excited because I want to see all of my friends and be able to just have fun learning with them.”

Amaria Young, a new 5th grader said, “I hope it’s not that hard because usually I’ve been doing good, so I hope I don’t flunk the grade.”

This school year of course looking a bit different than normal all with covid cases rapidly rises in children. Last week with this in mind taking that step to make masks mandatory for grades 2nd through 12th.

Rena Phillips with MCPSS says this decision was made with safety at the forefront.

“This is not how we anticipated coming back to school when we left for the summer, we thought covid was ending and so we are adjusting and making appropriate decisions to keep the children safe.” Rena Phillips

The decision has been controversial, but some parents are for the kids masking up, like Jaxon’s mother Hydreca Brewster.

“Even if they hadn’t made it a mandate to wear it, people would still have worn one anyway and so we are excited that the school has done everything they can to make sure the students are safe.” Hydreca Brewster

Health and safety for the school system goes beyond mask-wearing in class and on busses, they’re also increasing sanitization, contact tracing and quarantining all to maintain in-person learning. Something new this year is every student will be getting a Chromebook to enhance their learning and make it easier to stay on top of school work if they are at home, sick.