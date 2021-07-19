Mary Esther man faces drug, weapons charges after traffic stop

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest Sunday of a Mary Esther man for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and more.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputy pulled over 38-year-old Joel Walls on Highway 98 in Mary Esther around 11:30 p.m. An OCSO K9 on the scene alerted on Walls’ vehicle. A probable cause search turned up a loaded firearm in a backpack, two small bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale, Xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia, as well as some cocaine.

  • Joel Walls

Along with the charges above, Walls faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, and three counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

