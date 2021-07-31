Marlins Elieser Hernandez to make rehab start for Blue Wahoos Saturday

Miami Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PENSACOLA, Fl – Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez will pitch for the Blue Wahoos on Saturday, joining the Blue Wahoos on a Major League rehab assignment as he prepares to return to the MLB level after suffering a quad strain in June.

Hernandez is expected to start the first game of the Blue Wahoos doubleheader against the Mississippi Braves beginning today at 4:05 PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has pitched for the Marlins in the Major Leagues each of the past four

seasons following his MLB debut in 2018. In 2020, Hernandez played a vital role in the Marlins playoff run,

making six starts across August and September and posting a 3.16 ERA.

A quick-riser through the Marlins system after being selected in the Rule 5 Draft from the Houston Astros prior to the 2018 season, Hernandez has only made two career appearances at the Double-A level, both with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. One of those appearances was against the Blue Wahoos in April 2019, with

Hernandez allowing just one run on three hits across 5.0 innings against Pensacola.

In 2021, Hernandez made two starts for Miami, throwing 7.1 innings and holding a 3.68 ERA before being

placed on the injured list.