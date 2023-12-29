(The Hill) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed that her two daughters were “swatted” Thursday — just days after she experienced what she estimated was her eighth swatting incident.

Swatting refers to a large-scale response by law enforcement officials in response to false claims of an emergency, often at the homes of public officials.

“Both my daughter’s houses just got swatted today. Big thanks to the police who responded! We appreciate you and support you!” Greene wrote Thursday afternoon in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Whoever is doing this, you are going to get caught and it won’t be funny to you anymore,” Greene added, before tagging the FBI account.

Greene did not provide more information about the incidents her daughters experienced.

On Christmas Day, Greene reported she was swatted at her home in Rome, Ga., for what she estimated was the eighth time.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this,” she said in a post on X after the incident occurred.

Greene’s home has been targeted in several reported swatting incidents in the last couple of years. In an incident in August 2022, a caller claimed a shooting occurred at Greene’s home and the next day, another caller suggested they possibly shot Greene’s family.

Other public officials reported in recent days that they have been subjects of swatting incidents, including Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D).

In June, the FBI launched a national database to track swatting incidents following a push from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who called the attacks “dangerous, disturbing and downright terrifying.”