Marijuana, guns, and nearly $50,000 found in Foley drug bust

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are charged with felony drug trafficking and a list of other charges after a nine-month investigation led to a drug bust in Foley.

Jimmie Lee Avera, 34, and Caitlan Reed Bentley, 31, were found with around 6.5 pounds of marijuana, three firearms, medications, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Police say they also had $46,000 in cash.

  • Jimmie Lee Avera, 34
  • Caitlan Reed Bentley, 31

A search warrant was issued to a home on Lake South Drive on Thursday, May 6 where Avera and Bentley were taken into custody.

The pair are charged with felony drug trafficking, felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Avera also faces three counts of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

