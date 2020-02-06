Marengo County EMA: 1 dead, 1 injured from storm

News

by: Ariel Cochran

Posted: / Updated:

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney tells CBS 42 that a person has died and another was injured due to the overnight storms that rolled through Alabama overnight.

Two mobile homes were damaged in the storm.

The fatality and injury occurred in a mobile home on U.S. Highway 43 at the intersection of County Road 54 near Demopolis.

CBS 42 Tuscaloosa Bureau reporter Tim Reid arrived at the scene Thursday afternoon to survey storm damage.

CBS 42’s Tim Reid will have the full story on CBS 42 at 5 p.m.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories