MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Christmas season may be over, but the tree in Downtown Mobile will stick around for a few more weeks.

The City of Mobile switched the holiday decorations to purple and gold to represent Mardi Gras season.

Saturday night, the City of Mobile cheered and danced as a countdown began to light the carnival tree.

Council President CJ Smalls and Councilman Corry Penn led the countdown.

“Is New Orleans the home of Mardi Gras? No! Is Mobile the home of Mardi Gras? Yes!” Smalls said.

Hundreds of revelers joined in Mardi Gras Park to watch the tree spark the start of the season.

“It’s beautiful, it’s so pretty,” Haylee Sanders said.

Including Tori Sweting, who is from the Bahamas and celebrating her first carnival season in the Port City.

Sweting says she is looking forward to the music and dancing.

“Because it will be similar to the carnival that we have at home so that will be pretty fun like a little bit of home,” Sweting said.