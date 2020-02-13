Mardi Gras kicks off in Pensacola with UWF parade

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re looking to get into the carnival spirit before next week’s Pensacola Mardi Gras Parade, the University of West Florida will be hosting its own Mardi Gras parade this evening.

The inaugural UWF Mardi Gras Parade will start Thursday night at 5 p.m. If you want to get there early, a parade party will start at 3:30 p.m. There will be Cajun food, Zydeco music and fun for all, according to a media release.

More than 200 UWF athletes are expected to serve as the parade’s grand marshals.

The parade is expected to end at about 7:30 p.m.

News 5 will provide coverage of the parade on WKRG.com and our Facebook page.