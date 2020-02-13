Mardi Gras kicks off in Pensacola with UWF parade

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mardi Gras on Pleasure Island_152836

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re looking to get into the carnival spirit before next week’s Pensacola Mardi Gras Parade, the University of West Florida will be hosting its own Mardi Gras parade this evening.

The inaugural UWF Mardi Gras Parade will start Thursday night at 5 p.m. If you want to get there early, a parade party will start at 3:30 p.m. There will be Cajun food, Zydeco music and fun for all, according to a media release.

More than 200 UWF athletes are expected to serve as the parade’s grand marshals.
The parade is expected to end at about 7:30 p.m.

Click here for parade route information.

News 5 will provide coverage of the parade on WKRG.com and our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories