MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you yearning for the return of Mardi Gras? Well tonight is your chance to satisfy your craving while supporting a great cause.

An organization that serves people with disabilities of all ages is raising money through their Mardi Gras themed event.

United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile is bringing the carnival spirit to town by hosting one of their most sought-after fundraisers…. Food & Folly.

Every month, UCP of Mobile provides services to 700 families across 32 counties in South Alabama with loved ones who have disabilities of all kinds.

They provide several programs that benefit these families to help individuals with disabilities “live life without limits.”

Events like Food & Folly are what helps them raise funds to keep the programs going.

The event will be held at Fort Whiting Auditorium from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. tonight and will feature samples from 23 local restaurants, beer and wine tastings and live music.

UCP of Mobile’s director of marketing and development, Jennifer Cooley, says this event is a positive way for the families they serve to see first-hand the people who contribute to keeping this organization going.

“It’s really great to see the community out and support those families as well and also of course they benefit from the funds that are raised by the event,” said Cooley. “It’s a really great way to have a lot fun but also help a really good cause.”

If you can’t make it to Food & Folly but still want to support the cause, Cooley encourages people to participate in their online silent auction.

“We have at least 50 items up right now, there’s really something for everybody, we have some high-quality bottles of bourbon, some trips, lots of gift baskets and just a little bit of everything,” said Cooley.

The auction is open for bidding from now until 9 p.m. tonight.

Tickets for Food & Folly are $50 per person and $80 per couple.

Click here to purchase tickets.