March 3 Tornado Anniversary events schedule

(Crosses commemorating the 23 victims of the March 3 tornado)

As we commemorate March 3 and honor those lost in the tornado from 2019, a number of events are taking place across the communities affected by the storm.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags flown at half staff in remembrance of the 23 men, women, and children lost in the tornado as it ravaged Alabama and parts of Georgia.

WRBL will be bringing you live coverage of each event as they occur throughout our viewing area.

This is the schedule of events: