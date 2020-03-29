Mapping the spread of COVID-19 by sampling human waste in US sewer systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sent off a naval hospital ship Saturday before it headed to New York City, as he aimed to highlight the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The USNS Comfort, a 1,000-bed hospital ship, had been undergoing planned maintenance, but was rushed back into service to aid the city which is now the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak. It is scheduled to arrive Monday at a Manhattan pier a week after its sister ship, the USNS Mercy arrived in Los Angeles to preform similar duty on the West Coast.