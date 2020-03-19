Many daycares close, Eastern Shore Kid’s Kastle in Fairhope remains open

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many daycares across the Gulf Coast are closing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Eastern Shore Kid’s Kastle in Fairhope daycare facility is deciding to remain open.

They’ve been in constant contact with DHR and are following the proper guidelines. It is not mandatory for their establishment to close down at this moment. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with the owner, Yvette Helms, to get more insight on the precautionary measures they are taking to keep their children healthy while remaining open.

“There are so many families that can be impacted financially and they need childcare they have to work,” Yvette said.

Hilary Williams, parent and employee, explained how grateful she is that their daycare is remaining open as well as all of the precautionary measures they are doing in order to keep the children healthy.

“We’ve definitely and multiple parents come up and say hey thank you,” Hilary said. “And maybe we can set some of these parents’ minds at ease, at least at our center, that we are taking the proper measures for your child to be safe as well as you when they enter our building.”

They are also practicing social distancing by minimizing the number of children per room to about 10 and implement rules that will allow children to not interact as closely with one another.

“We had to explain to them about illnesses and how they can’t hug one another anymore. We are wearing gloves so they can come up and high five us!”

They have only seen a small fluctuation in their attendance over the past week. They are not accepting any new children into their facility in order to keep numbers under control as well as their employees and children healthy.