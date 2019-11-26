Manna Food Pantries relies on community donations in order to Fill the Mayflower

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Manna Food Pantries is relying on help from the community in order to fill the large Mayflower truck with food. It’s part of their annual Fill the Mayflower food drive, which provides food for the pantries through the winter.

“We had over 19,000 people that we helped last year,” Executive Director Dede Flounlacker said. “This food helps us get through a critical time when people are not really giving donations.”

Officials were collecting non-perishable foods throughout Monday and Tuesday to give to families in need. One woman says she knows exactly what it’s like to not be able to buy food, that’s why she decided to donate.

“Several years back, my husband was laid off and I was helped,” Mary said. “So it means a lot to give back.”

Manna Food has three pantries in our area — one in Pensacola and two in Santa Rosa County. If you need assistance, please call 850-432-2053. The next big food drive is in May.

“Tonight, one in six children will go to bed hungry in our communities,” Flounlacker said. “That’s so hard to believe when we have some much food in our pantries, but that’s the truth of it.”