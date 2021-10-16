Manna and AIA announce PensaCan winners

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — American Institue of Architects (AIA) and Manna teamed up for this year’s PensaCan: Demolish Hunger, Design Hope.

PensaCan is a competition where architectural firms and community amateurs create impressive structures made entirely out of full cans of food.

Manna received 5,010 pounds of food this year from PensaCan participants. A panel of judges awarded seven winners and the eighth category was chosen by the public.

The panel awarded:

2021 PensaCan Best Meal – USS Fight Hunger by STOA Architects

2021 PensaCan Best Use of Labels – CanBob CanPants by Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture

2021 PensaCan Structural Ingenuity – Canska by Goodwyn Mills Cawood

2021 PensaCan Jurors’ Favorite – Canska by Goodwyn Mills Cawood

2021 PensaCan Honorable Mention – CANtopus by PRIME AE Group

2021 PensaCan Best Video – USS Fight Hunger by STOA Architects

2021 PensaCan Most Valuable – Canska by Goodwyn Mills Cawood

And the PensaCan People’s Choice Award goes to Goodwyn Mills Cawood.