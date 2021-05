MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A manhunt underway after drug suspects rammed a deputy vehicle and ran into the woods.

It happened at Dawes Lane East at Gold Mine Road North Thursday evening. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was working an undercover narcotics operation after they received a tip about drugs in the vehicle. MCSO says the driver is in custody, and they are searching for the passenger.

More details will be released Friday.