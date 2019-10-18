Breaking News
UPDATE: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

Mandatory evacuations issued in Franklin County, Fla.

News

by: Kelsey Peck

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Franklin County Emergency Management has issued mandatory evacuations for all campgrounds in the county. Campers should move their campers inland until the storm passes.

Officials said those who live along the coastline and the Barrier Islands, in low lying areas, or in river areas that are prone to storm flooding, should move to higher ground.

All Franklin County beaches are closed at this time and double red flags are flying.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring all state bridges. Bridges will close when there is sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

Sandbags are being distributed on Friday at the following locations from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

  • Apalachicola – Old State Yard on Bluff Road (12th Street)
  • Eastpoint Fire Station
  • St. George Island Fire Station
  • Carrabelle – Old County Annex on Highway 98 E

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories