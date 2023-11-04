GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police say a woman stole thousands of dollars from her employer over three years. 54-year-old Angela Mitchell was booked into the Baldwin County Jail and released Friday afternoon. She’s charged with first-degree property theft.

A news release from Gulf Shores Police says they received a report of theft and embezzlement from the Craft Farms Property Owners Association in March. After examining financial records from January 2019 through May 2022 police say the property manager had been using association funds for personal use:

“To purchase items or pay bills that were not associated with the property association. These charges included food, entertainment, home improvement items as well as household living expenses such as utilities and real estate property taxes.”

Investigators say $40,000 had been stolen over the three-year period they examined.

