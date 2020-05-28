Man who allegedly broke into bank says he did it for a ‘Hot Pocket’

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Most people who break into a bank do it to get their hands on some money.
A man in San Diego said he did it to get his hands on a Hot Pocket.
The man was arrested early Wednesday at a Wells Fargo, according to KGTV.
Police said the alarm company reported surveillance cameras inside the bank showed the man in the breakroom using the microwave.
The man, who has not been identified, admitted to breaking in for a Hot Pocket.
When asked if it was worth it, the man responded, “Hell yeah, it was worth it. [Expletive] yes, it was worth it. Hell yeah!”
KGTV reported the man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a bank.
