PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man wanted for questioning for the murder of a local football standout.

Escambia County, Florida deputies searching for Quaderis Stallworth. They say he is wanted for questioning in Ladarius Clardy’s death.

Clardy was killed off West Fairfield Drive on July 1, 2021. He had just returned to Pensacola from Kennesaw State University, where he was playing football.

Deputies say Stallworth is considered armed and dangerous.