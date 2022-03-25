JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police released surveillance pictures of the suspect accused of killing a produce company driver from Louisiana in February 2022.

The shooting happened at a Dollar General Store. Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Tarik Domino, was shot when two other people got into a fight. One of those people fired a gun at the other, and Domino was shot.

Domino was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or submit a tip at P3tips.com.

The Associated Press contributed this report.