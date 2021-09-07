Man taken into custody after 8 hour standoff with Bessemer police

BESSEMER, Ala (WIAT) — UPDATE: Police have taken a man into custody after an almost eight hour standoff in Bessemer.

According to Bessemer Police, a man was reportedly armed with a pistol, but eventually taken into custody after an eight hour standoff with authorities.

No further information has been provided.

ORIGINAL: A standoff between police and a burglary suspect took place Monday night at Tractor Supply Co. in Bessemer, police say.

Police were alerted to a suspected burglary at the Tractor Supply Company on Academy Drive just before 8 p.m. Monday night, Lt. Christian Clemons told CBS 42.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a door to the business open.

While it is unclear what occurred next, Clemons confirmed that officers encountered the suspect and that a standoff was still underway as of this article’s publication.

