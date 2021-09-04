Man struck, killed while walking on Sollie Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday, Sept. 3, at about 7:55 p.m., police officers responded to Sollie Road near the Falling Leaf subdivision in reference to one struck. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the edge of the road suffering from a life-threatening injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking north in the southbound lane on Sollie Road when he was struck by a driver traveling south in the southbound lane. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, the victim later succumbed to his injuries. Police identified the man as Jinsheng Shi, 84, of China.

Police say the driver of the vehicle showed no signs of impairment at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.