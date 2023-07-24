PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department arrested a man Sunday night after he allegedly struck another person in the head with the machete.

Pensacola Police say the suspect walked into Old Hickory Whiskey Bar on Palafox Street a little before 9 p.m. He struck the victim in the head, injuring him.

Pensacola PD told the suspect to drop his weapon. He refused, then was tased by an officer.

The victim was taken to the hospital; Pensacola Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect has not been identified because he refused to identify himself and didn’t any form of identification on him.

The suspect is charged with attempted murder. He is sitting in the Escambia County Jail held without bond.