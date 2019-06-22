Man steps on hypodermic needle inside hotel room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) — A Colorado man says he’s paying $4,000 for medications that can reduce his risk of catching HIV after getting stabbed in the foot by a hypodermic needle in his hotel room.

Lawyer John Phillips says his client, James Ryals, a disabled veteran from Colorado Springs, stepped on a need while staying at a Hampton Inn in Jacksonville Beach with his family.

“He had something in his hands and just kind of slid his foot under the bed, which we all do, and his foot hit a hypodermic needle,” Phillips said.

Phillips said Ryals ripped out the needle and said there was some turquoise-colored fluid.

“That needle looked like it had already been used, the plunger was all the way down except for about a CC or two,” Phillips said.

After his wife called 911, Ryals said he looked around and found another needle under the bed.

Ryals is headed back to Colorado Springs without his medication.

There has been no response from the hotel management’s corporate office.

“We still desperately want James to have the med pay benefits, some ability to pay for these prescriptions,” Phillips said.

Ryals is waiting and hoping the experience doesn’t lead to any long-term health impacts. Some tests could take a year before he knows for sure.

“You don’t think that this is going to take a year, or up to a year to really, truly be in the safe zone to make sure you don’t have anything that you’re going to give to your wife. That’s awful,” Phillips said.

Police do have the syringes and say they are planning to test them. Meanwhile, Ryals said he still hasn’t received a promised refund for his hotel stay.