Man stabbed in the chest at Regions Bank in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police say a 77-year-old man from Elberta was stabbed in the chest Thursday morning inside the Regions bank on Roosevelt Avenue.

Police say the victim, James Haupt, told officers he was standing in the teller line when 43-year-old Jermaine Jackson suddenly stabbed Haupt in the chest before running out of the bank.

Foley Police quickly located Jackson at a nearby Wells Fargo and say he had to be tasered before taken into custody.

The victim’s status is unknown at this time. Police say he was stabbed with a small knife and will be flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment.

Jackson is charged with felony assault second-degree and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

