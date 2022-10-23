MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed Friday night on Dauphin Street. It happened after 10 Friday night in midtown Mobile in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street near the Salvation Army.

According to a Mobile Police spokesperson the victim was approached by an unknown man. The suspect cut the victim, took some of his belongings, and ran off. The victim was taken to a hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police consider this an open investigation. As far as we know, no arrests have been made.