MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife, an 11-year-old girl and even a police officer.

Mobile Police officers were called to the Extended Stay Hotel Tuesday night for a report of a domestic complaint, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

When they arrived, officers found that the victim’s husband had allegedly hit and choked her before pulling her daughter by her hair.

Officers found the man, later identified as 64-year-old Marvin Lingelbach, inside one of the hotel rooms.

When officers tried to enter the room, Lingelbach slammed the door on an officer’s hand, according to the release.

Lingelbach was arrested and charged with domestic violence (strangulation), assault, harassment, resisting arrest and failure to obey.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: UPDATE: More than a dozen Foley graves damaged in car crash