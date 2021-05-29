Man shot to death in George County Friday night

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A man was shot to death in the Basin community of George County late Friday night, the George County Sheriff’s Office reports.

At about midnight on Friday, May 28, deputies responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Roy Street Road. Deputies and investigators found 28-year-old Carrington Street of Lucedale dead from a gunshot wound.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second shooting in two weeks in George County. On Saturday, May 15, at about 5:32 a.m., George County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Stone County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch regarding a man with a gun at a residence in the 2000 block of Turner Whittington Road in the Broome Community of George County. Deputies responded and found 31-year-old Kristopher Kyle Kittell of Lucedale dead from a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on these shootings is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. Anonymous tips can be reported to the MS Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898 or by going to their website at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.