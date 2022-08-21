MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court.

Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court, near Overlook Road. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after receiving a report of a shooting during a domestic fight.

When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old male inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Mobile Fire-Rescue Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Officers said Miskel is the victim’s ex-girlfriend and she was arrested on the scene. She was taken to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder. The victim’s name has not yet been released.