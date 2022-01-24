Man shot multiple times at Escambia Co. apartment complex

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot multiple times Monday night.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road just after 9 p.m. to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects in custody. Investigators on scene were focused on a white car and a gun on the ground in a nearby parking space.

You’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP if you have any information that can help investigators find the shooting suspect.