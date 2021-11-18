Man shot, killed on 1st day of work at Alabama company

PINSON, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a man working his first shift at a manufacturing plant near Birmingham was shot to death by a fellow employee.

A statement by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says deputies found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times when they responded to a call on Wednesday shortly after midnight.

Authorities say 29-year-old John Eric Cole was in his first day on the job when he was killed, and the suspect also worked there. The statement says 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker was arrested after turning himself in to deputies at the scene. A company statement says the suspect and the victim knew each other outside the workplace.

