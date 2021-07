PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police say a man was shot in the leg at Granada Apartments at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A family member brought him to a shopping center at the corner of North Ninth Avenue and East Fairfield Drive and called 911. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspected shooter is a 5’9″ tall man wearing gray shorts and no shirt. If you have any information on the shooting, call Pensacola Police at 850-435-1900.