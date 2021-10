MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot in the chest on Alba Street and then was driven almost six miles to Seabreeze Road before first responders were contacted, Mobile police say.

It happened Thursday evening after 6 p.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue and police were called to Seabreeze Road for a report of a person shot. When first responders arrived, the man was conscious and alert and taken to the hospital.

No other information is available.