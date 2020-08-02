Man shot in arm by adopted son in Alabama

News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MAPLESVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after a man was shot by his son Sunday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., Maplesville Police, Chilton County deputies and Alabama state troopers responded to County Road 323 off of U.S. Highway 82 that runs into Maplesville on a call of a person shot by their adopted son, authorities report.

Authorities arrived to find a man shot in the arm, Maplesville Police Chief Todd Ingram said. The victim was transported by air to UAB hospital. At this time there is no word on the extent of his injuries.

The suspect, the victim’s adopted son, was apprehended and taken to the Chilton County Jail for questioning.

Maplesville PD will continue to investigate.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories