MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man was shot a Dauphin Street apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to Dauphin Gate Apartments a little after 5 p.m. and found a man who was shot. The man had a non-life-threatening injury to his ankle, and he was transported to the hospital.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.