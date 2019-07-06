Man shot at Berkshire Arms Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot at Berkshire Arms Apartments Saturday afternoon.

Mobile police say he suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

“When you come out and you hear about shots and stuff and you’re not scared, something is wrong with you,” said Alfredo Ramirez, a resident at Berkshire Arms Apartments.

Ramirez says he found out someone had been shot at his apartment complex after he saw police investigating Saturday afternoon.

“It was unnerving not only to see that in my community, but things happen,” said Ramirez.

Police were investigating at an apartment for several hours.

“It’s never happened before, and I hope it never happens in the future,” he said.

Bullet holes could be seen in one of the windows of the apartments. Ramirez says he was worried about his young son’s safety after the shooting.

“We’ve got to work together to make this place safer, for one or another reason,” said Ramirez.

The man is expected to be ok. No word if anyone has been arrested.