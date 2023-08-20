MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Dunbar Street early Sunday morning.

According to Mobile Police, officers went to Dunbar Street at 4:10 a.m. for a report of a 30-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. When they arrived, they learned that the man was driven to Infirmary Health by a personal vehicle.

When the victim arrived to the hospital, he passed away from his injuries.

If anyone has any information concerning this investigation, you can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.