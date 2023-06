BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder after a man was found shot and killed in his car.

According to ESCO, deputies arrived to the 5600 block of Ventura Lane around 1 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they discovered a man deceased in his car.

At this time, the victim’s identity hasn’t been released, and no suspects have been named.

The investigation is ongoing.