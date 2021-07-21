Man sentenced to 10 years for setting truck with woman inside it on fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — Lee Edward Yohn entered a plea to one count of First Degree Arson of an Occupied Structure on July 16.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the victim, an active-duty military service member, went to a U-Haul business in Escambia County. Not seeing anyone inside the business, she returned to her vehicle to leave and was confronted by Yohn, who began yelling at her. When she entered her vehicle in an attempt to leave, Yohn threw an unknown liquid on her car and then set the car on fire. When exiting the burning vehicle, the woman suffered minor injuries. Although Yohn fled the scene, he was later identified by surveillance video, photo lineups, and other investigative techniques.

Yohn was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.