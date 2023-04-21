PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Tennessee man is going to prison almost two years after he killed a woman in a car crash in Escambia County.

A judge sentenced Lewis Winn to 30 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to DUI Manslaughter.

In June of 2021, Winn ran a stop sign at Bauer Road and Gulf Beach Highway. He crashed into another car killing Stacy Wells. She was on her way home from work at Perdido Beach Resort.

A few days later, WKRG News 5 interviewed a witness who said Winn tried to leave the scene.

“A cop had arrested him and he was belligerent drunk..he couldn’t even walk,” Makenzi Pitts said.

A blood test showed Winn had alcohol, amphetamines, cocaine, and THC in his system.

Stacy’s friend described her as someone everyone loved.

“Stacy never met a stranger and she was just a ball of sunshine,” Rebecca DeOliveira said.

This crash came three months after her coworker and friend, Cylea Lyrio, was killed by a drunk driver as she, too, was heading home from work. That driver, Billy Bowman, was sentenced to 13 years in prison.