Man searching for 2 heroes who saved his life at Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was visiting from Illinois is trying to find two strangers who saved his life Friday when he was caught in a strong current at Crab Island.

Chad Helm was visiting family in the area for the holiday weekend. His sister, Keri Taylor, is helping him try to find the two men.

“He said these people just kept telling him ‘fight fight fight,’ and my brother does not give up,” Taylor said.

Helm was at Crab Island passing a football when it got away. He went after it but he became stuck in a strong current near the deeper water. Helm’s brother tried to save him, but the current swept him away. Helm started yelling for help and a stranger came along but couldn’t save him either.

“He actually, in the process, lost a crown off of his tooth, and my brother would like to pay for his dental visit,” Taylor said.

Another man pulled his boat up and threw Helm a floatation device and helped them all out of the water.

“I’m so thankful,” Taylor said. “And not only are they my heroes but they are most definitely his.”

Taylor said they know very little right now about the two men.

“I do know that one of them was African American,” Taylor said. “I do know the other one was Caucasian, and I do not know how old they are… nothing like that… and the boats they jumped out of, from what they remember, were both red. One was more of a burgundy/maroon colored red.”

They’re both grateful these strangers put their lives on the line to save someone they’ve never met.

“It’s good to know that there’s really still good people in the world especially during dark and trying times we’re going through right now,” Taylor said.

Taylor posted to her Facebook page and was surprised she received almost 3,000 shares. See below.