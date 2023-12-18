MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Winn-Dixie store manager was threatened with a machete when he attempted to confront a robber, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The robbery happened on Sunday just after 9 p.m. at the Winn-Dixie on Highway 90, according to an MPD news release.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

When officers arrived at the store, they were told that a man had come and “concealed merchandise,” the release said.

When the store manager attempted to intervene, the man pulled out a machete and threatened him, according to police. He then left the scene on a bicycle.

No one was injured. Police are investigating the robbery.