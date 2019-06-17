Man pulls gun during road rage incident in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maurice Mayo has posted about the incident on social media. In part he writes, ” I was just trynna protect me and my family… “

Im not in jail. I got released without having to bond out.. I only got booked bc I didn’t have a permit. The dude you… Posted by Maurice Mayo on Monday, June 17, 2019

Original article: A road rage incident Monday afternoon resulted in one arrest and officers trying to identify a second suspect.

According to Fairhope Police, around 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of drivers engaging in a dispute while heading southbound on Greeno Road. While at a traffic light, passenger Maurice King Mayo, 23 of Mobile, exited the vehicle he was in and confronted the driver of a red hatchback. The unidentified driver exited his vehicle and jumped onto the hood of the other vehicle, busting the windshield with his foot. Mayo then retrieved a gun from the vehicle and pointed it at the man.

Mayo was arrested for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon (Pistol Without A Concealed Permit). Officers are still attempting to identify the driver of the red hatchback.

If anyone has additional information or photos that can help identify this subject, please contact the Fairhope Police Department at 251-928-2385.









The University of South Alabama Police Department arrested Mayo on May 29th. He’s accused of punching another man in the mouth and face. His bench trial for this case is set for August 20th.

Mayo was also on the 2018 South Alabama football roster. He played running back and was classified as a junior.

