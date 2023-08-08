LOXLEY, Ala.(WKRG)– A man is caught on camera after allegedly stealing a pair of expensive work boots from the Boot Store in Loxley on Saturday.

The man is seen walking through the doors at the Boot Store in Loxley wearing a brown pair of boots that were tucked into his jeans at the time. Not even two minutes later, surveillance video shows him walking back towards the front door with a new and cleaner pair of boots on.

Lisa Eubanks, the general manager of the Boot Store, says she tried to stop him.

“He was walking out and the alarm goes off and I was like ‘hey can you step back for a second and he bolted and ran’, Eubanks said.

He is also seen struggling with the door and as he finally gets out, he sprints towards a blue dodge truck waiting for him in the parking lot.

A guy that happened to be outside while this was happening saw it all go down.

“The guy said it sounded like he was running in a new boot, he said well I bet if you look, we came and looked down the isle and we found his boots where he actually left them and switched them out and took off in a pair of double H’s which is a really great work boot,” Eubanks said.

The boots that he switched out with his own and allegedly stole, are one of the best work boots in the store, and they cost around $300.

Eubanks says that they have surveillance all over the store, watching every move in every section. She says if it weren’t for the cameras, they would have never known what the guy looked like to try and get a lead.

If anyone knows this guy or recognizes the blue truck he was in, call Loxley Police.