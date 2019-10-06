Man on ride-along with sheriff’s deputy seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was riding along with an Escambia County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon.

Benjamin Preston, 21, was riding along with Deputy A. Nichols when a car driven by Gary York entered the intersection of N. Green Street and W. Jackson Street.

The two vehicles collided, sending the deputy’s car crashing into a tree and fence. York and two passengers in his vehicle fled the scene. York was found one street over, hiding in an abandoned house.

York was charged by FHP with felony leaving the scene of a collision with serious bodily injury, felony driving on a suspended license, and charged by ECSO for felony burglary and felony criminal mischief property damage. He is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

Preston was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition. Deputy Nichols suffered minor injuries.

