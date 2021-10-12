Man loses part of ear in sword attack at Fort Walton Beach hotel

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Antonio Robinson, 59, had a “deep lacertation to his left arm and a partially missing ear” when Fort Walton Beach Police got to him at the Exxon gas station on Beale Parkway near Riverside Drive on Sunday.

Police confirmed the injuries were caused by a sword.

Robinson was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police determined during their investigation that Robinson had been in a fight with another man at the Days Inn on Miracle Strip Parkway. Someone then drove Robinson to the Exxon where first responders were called.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information about the incident, you are asked to call Fort Walton Beach Police at 850-833-9546.