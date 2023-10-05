MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating a shooting at Brookley Pointe Apartments on 600 S. Washington Ave.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers responded to the incident at 11:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in reference to a male victim who received a gunshot wound, according to a Mobile Police Department press release.

Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered 29-year-old Leon Curtis IV, who had been pronounced dead, according to police.

“This is an active investigation, and no additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Mobile PD at 251-208-7211.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted via text message to 844-251-0644 or through the online portal available at mobilepd.org/crimetip.