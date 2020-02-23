Man killed by Endymion float, ‘all’ tandem floats canceled for 2020

NEW ORLEANS -A man was struck and killed by a float during the Krewe of Endymion parade Saturday night.

It happened near the intersection of North Galvez and Canal Street around 6:50 p.m.

After the accident, the rest of the Endymion Parade was canceled.

The parade ended with float number 13.

Just like the woman who was killed by a float in Wednesday night’s Krewe of Nyx parade, again tonight, the man who died was caught between the two sections of a tandem float.

Tandem floats are in two parts. They are hitched together to carry two separate groups of riders.

The city of New Orleans has decided now to cancel ALL tandem floats in the parades left to roll during Mardi Gras 2020.

