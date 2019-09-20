Man injured after diving into shallow waters in Lillian

Lillian, Ala. (WKRG) — A man dove into shallow water and injured his neck Friday afternoon. It happened on a pier behind 9408 Bayview Drive in Lillian.

Lillian Fire-Rescue said the original call came in at 12:53 p.m as a swimmer in distress. This delayed the crews response because they needed a boat to search the water. A retired paramedic happened to be in the area and were able to give crews a better account of what happened. The man dove head first into the shallow waters of Perdido Bay. He injured his neck and couldn’t feel anything from the neck down.

Lillian Fire-Rescue arrived on scene at 1:10 and an ambulance arrive two minutes later. They examined the patient and decided to call a helicopter, which arrived on scene at 1:25 p.m. The man was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment.

The name of the man is not known. Fire-Rescue says the man appeared to be around 35-years-old.