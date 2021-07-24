Man in Pensacola bar shows off gun, accidentally shoots himself

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A man apparently shot himself by accident while showing Florida bar customers his gun.

The Pensacola News Journal reported the man was displaying his gun Thursday night and made a quick motion as if putting it into a pretend holster below his shoulder. When he did, the gun discharged and a bullet hit the man’s torso. The bar manager showed the newspaper video of the incident.

The man quickly left and checked himself into a hospital. Police contacted him and were determining whether to file charges.